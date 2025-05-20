Chhagan Bhujbal Sworn in as Maharashtra Minister, Awaits Portfolio Decision

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent figure of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been sworn in as a minister in Maharashtra's Mahayuti-led government. During the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Bhujbal hinted at his acceptance of any cabinet portfolio decided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

With a political career spanning decades, Bhujbal, who first commenced his journey with the Shiv Sena, has held numerous ministerial roles since 1991. Emphasizing his vast administrative experience, Bhujbal remarked that the responsibility of allocating portfolios resides solely with the Chief Minister.

The oath-taking event witnessed the attendance of key figures such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Eknath Shinde highlighted Bhujbal's significant contributions and experience, expressing confidence in Bhujbal's capability to enhance the state government's performance. Bhujbal has served in high-ranking positions including Deputy Chief Minister from 1999 to 2003.

