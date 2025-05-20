BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire Remarks, Highlights Indus Water Treaty Suspension

BJP leader Prakash Reddy strongly condemned Congress member Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing him of either misunderstanding or intentionally politicizing the information-sharing process between India and Pakistan, especially regarding the ceasefire. Reddy emphasized that India's stance, clarified by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, remains unaltered — stressing that no prior information on surgical strikes was shared with Pakistan.

Reddy's statements came in response to Gandhi's recent allegations leveled against Minister Jaishankar. On Monday, Gandhi criticized the minister for withholding critical details about Operation Sindoor during a parliamentary session, asserting that the nation's citizens deserve complete transparency regarding military operations. Reddy responded by affirming that all parties, including Congress, expressed contentment with the briefings.

While acknowledging the temporary ceasefire with Pakistan, Reddy reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to national interests, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack. He praised the government's recent decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, emphasizing plans to redirect water resources for Indian agricultural benefit — a move he claims could challenge Pakistan. Reddy applauded government officials for prioritizing India's developmental needs and maintaining a tough, yet constructive, stance on international matters.

