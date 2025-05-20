Pistorius Accuses Putin of Feigning Interest in Ukraine Peace

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of merely pretending to be interested in peace in Ukraine. According to Pistorius, Putin is using negotiations with the United States as a stall tactic.

Speaking before an upcoming EU defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Pistorius emphasized the need for Europe to ramp up pressure on Russia. He suggested that this could be achieved by implementing additional sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's lucrative energy sector.

Pistorius' statements highlight growing European frustration and calls for more decisive actions against Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

