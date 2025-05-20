Pistorius Accuses Putin of Feigning Interest in Ukraine Peace
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of feigning interest in peace talks with the United States concerning Ukraine. Pistorius urges Europe to apply more pressure on Russia by imposing additional sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's energy sector, ahead of an EU defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of merely pretending to be interested in peace in Ukraine. According to Pistorius, Putin is using negotiations with the United States as a stall tactic.
Speaking before an upcoming EU defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Pistorius emphasized the need for Europe to ramp up pressure on Russia. He suggested that this could be achieved by implementing additional sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's lucrative energy sector.
Pistorius' statements highlight growing European frustration and calls for more decisive actions against Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
