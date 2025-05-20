Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Unveiling the Silence and Political Tensions

CPI leader D Raja criticizes the lack of transparency over Operation Sindoor, undertaken after the Pahalgam attack. He highlights government opacity, suppression of dissent, and international diplomacy’s flaws. Arguing the need for domestic clarity, Raja calls for a special Parliament session to discuss the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:40 IST
Operation Sindoor: Unveiling the Silence and Political Tensions
Amidst calls for a special parliamentary session regarding Operation Sindoor, CPI leader D Raja has expressed strong disapproval over foreign governments being briefed while India's Parliament remains uninformed.

Raja criticized the opacity surrounding all-party delegations sent to UNSC member countries, highlighting a lack of consultation with political parties. The government's failure to clearly outline the delegations' mandate further exacerbates the issue.

The CPI leader condemned recent actions taken to suppress dissent, such as the arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, and demanded transparency regarding ceasefire terms post-Pahalgam attack. Raja criticized the BJP-led government's foreign policy and its international standing amidst ongoing diplomatic challenges.

