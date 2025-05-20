Kerala's Ten Years of Progress Under Pinarayi Vijayan's Leadership

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated a unique milestone on Tuesday, marking both the fourth anniversary of his second term in office and his ninth year as chief minister. The event, held at Cochin International Airport, was a subdued affair with key ministers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition present.

Vijayan, who first took office in 2016, has led the state through significant periods of growth and challenge, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, his administration claims to have fulfilled most of its promises, turning formerly 'impossible' projects into realities and enhancing life quality through improved infrastructure, health, and welfare programs.

However, the day was not without its critics, as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) declared it a 'Black Day,' condemning the government's failings. Undeterred, Vijayan emphasized the government's achievements in making Kerala a leader in various sectors, reaffirming commitment to ongoing progress with the unwavering support of the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)