Left Menu

Kerala's Ten Years of Progress Under Pinarayi Vijayan's Leadership

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated the fourth anniversary of his government's second term with a low-key event. Marking a decade in leadership, Vijayan highlighted achievements in social welfare and development, despite challenges like natural disasters and the pandemic. The opposition criticizes the government, celebrating 'Black Day'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:46 IST
Kerala's Ten Years of Progress Under Pinarayi Vijayan's Leadership
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated a unique milestone on Tuesday, marking both the fourth anniversary of his second term in office and his ninth year as chief minister. The event, held at Cochin International Airport, was a subdued affair with key ministers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition present.

Vijayan, who first took office in 2016, has led the state through significant periods of growth and challenge, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, his administration claims to have fulfilled most of its promises, turning formerly 'impossible' projects into realities and enhancing life quality through improved infrastructure, health, and welfare programs.

However, the day was not without its critics, as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) declared it a 'Black Day,' condemning the government's failings. Undeterred, Vijayan emphasized the government's achievements in making Kerala a leader in various sectors, reaffirming commitment to ongoing progress with the unwavering support of the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025