Controversy Surrounds MP Minister Vijay Shah Amid Inquiry
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah is embroiled in controversy over objectionable remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi. Absent from a state cabinet meeting, Shah faces a Supreme Court-ordered probe. Despite an apology, calls for his dismissal intensify as political tensions rise, particularly from the Congress party.
Madhya Pradesh's minister Vijay Shah is currently facing intense scrutiny after making objectionable remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi, leading to a Supreme Court-ordered investigation.
Shah did not attend the recent cabinet meeting, raising further questions among political circles and intensifying his ongoing controversy.
The Congress party is demanding Shah's dismissal, citing condemnation from both the Supreme Court and High Court, which have strongly rebuked the minister despite his public apology.
