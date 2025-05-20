Trump Rallies for Controversial Tax-Cut Bill Amid GOP Divide

President Donald Trump is poised to make a significant push on Capitol Hill this Tuesday as he seeks to gather support from congressional Republicans for a landmark tax-cut bill. With the GOP's slim majority confronting internal disagreements over the extent of spending cuts, Trump's involvement could prove crucial.

The proposed legislation, which analysts estimate could inflate the national debt by an additional $3 to $5 trillion, initially faced roadblocks from hardline Republicans in the House. Their brief resistance was overcome by Sunday, allowing the bill to advance. The bill seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts and introduce new tax breaks on income from tips and overtime, aligning with Trump's populist campaign rhetoric.

As Trump attempts to unify the diverse Republican caucus, he confronts the challenge of appeasing hardliners pushing for substantial spending reductions, moderates concerned about Medicaid, and representatives from coastal states advocating for local tax deductions. House Speaker Mike Johnson aims to expedite the bill's passage before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with Senate deliberations expected thereafter.

