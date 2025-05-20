Left Menu

Trump Rallies for Controversial Tax-Cut Bill Amid GOP Divide

President Trump is set to meet congressional Republicans to push for a tax-cut bill amidst a divided GOP. The bill, which could increase federal debt significantly, faces opposition from hardline Republicans and Democrats. Trump aims to unify the party before a critical vote ahead of the Memorial Day break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:51 IST
Trump Rallies for Controversial Tax-Cut Bill Amid GOP Divide

President Donald Trump is poised to make a significant push on Capitol Hill this Tuesday as he seeks to gather support from congressional Republicans for a landmark tax-cut bill. With the GOP's slim majority confronting internal disagreements over the extent of spending cuts, Trump's involvement could prove crucial.

The proposed legislation, which analysts estimate could inflate the national debt by an additional $3 to $5 trillion, initially faced roadblocks from hardline Republicans in the House. Their brief resistance was overcome by Sunday, allowing the bill to advance. The bill seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts and introduce new tax breaks on income from tips and overtime, aligning with Trump's populist campaign rhetoric.

As Trump attempts to unify the diverse Republican caucus, he confronts the challenge of appeasing hardliners pushing for substantial spending reductions, moderates concerned about Medicaid, and representatives from coastal states advocating for local tax deductions. House Speaker Mike Johnson aims to expedite the bill's passage before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with Senate deliberations expected thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025