Mirwaiz Urges Action Against Youth Harassment in Kashmir
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls on the J-K government to address the alleged harassment of youth by security agencies. He claims families are distressed by repeated unjust arrests, urging authorities and leaders to ensure basic rights are respected and to end punitive measures against Kashmiris.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced concern over the reported harassment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir by security agencies. He emphasized that individuals who have completed their jail terms are still being targeted, urging immediate governmental intervention.
Mirwaiz took to social media platform X to highlight that families of these youth are feeling distressed due to this continued punitive approach. He believes such actions exacerbate wounds and deepen mistrust among the local populace.
Addressing the J-K government led by Omar Abdullah, the Hurriyat chief insisted that elected representatives must not remain passive but instead, actively ensure the protection of citizens' basic rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
