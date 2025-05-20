Tragic Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A drone strike killed four children and injured five others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to official sources. The incident took place during a clash between security forces and militants in the volatile North Waziristan region.

The strike occurred when a suspected quadcopter dropped a bomb on a house in Hurmuz village, causing panic among the locals. In response, the local population organized a protest at Mir Ali Chowk, demanding accountability and justice for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief Minister Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar condemned the incident, urging military operations to avoid civilian areas to prevent harm to non-combatants, especially women and children. Both security forces and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are known to utilize quadcopters.

(With inputs from agencies.)