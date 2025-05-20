Left Menu

CPI Challenges Silence Over Operation Sindoor Briefing

CPI leader D Raja criticizes the government's decision to brief foreign governments on Operation Sindoor while keeping Indians uninformed. He highlights the exclusion of CPI from all-party delegations and raises concerns about the suppression of dissent, urging transparency and accountability from the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI leader D Raja has raised concerns over the government's decision to brief foreign governments on Operation Sindoor while leaving the Indian public uninformed. He criticized the exclusion of his party from all-party delegations dispatched to key nations.

Raja accused the BJP-led administration of exploiting the situation following the Pahalgam attack to deepen political divides, suppress dissent, and maintain opacity. The arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was highlighted as a suppression of dissent.

Furthermore, Raja challenged the government's silence on alleged comments by US President Donald Trump around nuclear conflict. He called for transparency and unity, criticizing the foreign policy handling, and pointed out the irony of India reaching out internationally while neglecting its own citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

