CPI Challenges Silence Over Operation Sindoor Briefing

CPI leader D Raja has raised concerns over the government's decision to brief foreign governments on Operation Sindoor while leaving the Indian public uninformed. He criticized the exclusion of his party from all-party delegations dispatched to key nations.

Raja accused the BJP-led administration of exploiting the situation following the Pahalgam attack to deepen political divides, suppress dissent, and maintain opacity. The arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was highlighted as a suppression of dissent.

Furthermore, Raja challenged the government's silence on alleged comments by US President Donald Trump around nuclear conflict. He called for transparency and unity, criticizing the foreign policy handling, and pointed out the irony of India reaching out internationally while neglecting its own citizens.

