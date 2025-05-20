China Deems Taiwan's President Speech a 'Two-Faced Tactic'
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's inaugural speech has been criticized by China's Taiwan Affairs Office as a 'two-faced tactic'. While Lai emphasized Taiwan's desire for peace and dialogue with China, he also underscored the importance of strengthening defenses, leading to a firm dismissal from China's spokesperson, Chen Binhua.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- China
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent speech has drawn sharp criticism from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, labeling it a 'two-faced tactic' that is bound to fail.
During his inaugural address marking his first year in office, Lai expressed Taiwan's wish for peace and dialogue with China. Simultaneously, he stressed the necessity of bolstering the island's defense capabilities.
Responding to Lai's remarks, the office's spokesperson, Chen Binhua, stated unequivocally that Taiwan remains a part of China, regardless of what Taiwanese leaders say or how they say it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- Lai Ching-te
- speech
- Taiwan Affairs Office
- peace
- dialogue
- defenses
- Chen Binhua
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Mission for Peace and Support in Murshidabad
Sambit Patra's Mission in Manipur: Bridging Peace Amid Political Tumult
India's Resolute Stance in Defense: A High-Stakes Dialogue
Starmer and Macron Call for Renewed Peace Initiatives
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Erdogan's Strategic Call