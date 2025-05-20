Left Menu

China Deems Taiwan's President Speech a 'Two-Faced Tactic'

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's inaugural speech has been criticized by China's Taiwan Affairs Office as a 'two-faced tactic'. While Lai emphasized Taiwan's desire for peace and dialogue with China, he also underscored the importance of strengthening defenses, leading to a firm dismissal from China's spokesperson, Chen Binhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:42 IST
China Deems Taiwan's President Speech a 'Two-Faced Tactic'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent speech has drawn sharp criticism from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, labeling it a 'two-faced tactic' that is bound to fail.

During his inaugural address marking his first year in office, Lai expressed Taiwan's wish for peace and dialogue with China. Simultaneously, he stressed the necessity of bolstering the island's defense capabilities.

Responding to Lai's remarks, the office's spokesperson, Chen Binhua, stated unequivocally that Taiwan remains a part of China, regardless of what Taiwanese leaders say or how they say it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025