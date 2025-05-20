China Deems Taiwan's President Speech a 'Two-Faced Tactic'

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent speech has drawn sharp criticism from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, labeling it a 'two-faced tactic' that is bound to fail.

During his inaugural address marking his first year in office, Lai expressed Taiwan's wish for peace and dialogue with China. Simultaneously, he stressed the necessity of bolstering the island's defense capabilities.

Responding to Lai's remarks, the office's spokesperson, Chen Binhua, stated unequivocally that Taiwan remains a part of China, regardless of what Taiwanese leaders say or how they say it.

