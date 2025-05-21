Left Menu

Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of deploying multi-party delegations to redirect attention from his waning global image. He claims the idea revives a past practice halted since 2014. Delegations, aimed at addressing international concerns, include Congress candidates despite past tensions with Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:07 IST
Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating multi-party delegations to international destinations as a diversion tactic. Ramesh alleges that Modi's actions aim to veer away from tough questions and revive a tradition he discontinued in 2014.

The tactic, according to Ramesh, comes as Modi's global image faces challenges. This renewed strategy has sparked commentary on whether the initiative is a genuine political maneuver or merely an attempt to garner international favor.

The delegations, assembled to discuss India's stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism, notably include some Congress leaders, signaling a complex political landscape. Despite historical tensions, these cross-party collaborations hint at the nuanced dynamics within India's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025