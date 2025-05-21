Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating multi-party delegations to international destinations as a diversion tactic. Ramesh alleges that Modi's actions aim to veer away from tough questions and revive a tradition he discontinued in 2014.

The tactic, according to Ramesh, comes as Modi's global image faces challenges. This renewed strategy has sparked commentary on whether the initiative is a genuine political maneuver or merely an attempt to garner international favor.

The delegations, assembled to discuss India's stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism, notably include some Congress leaders, signaling a complex political landscape. Despite historical tensions, these cross-party collaborations hint at the nuanced dynamics within India's political sphere.

