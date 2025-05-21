Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of deploying multi-party delegations to redirect attention from his waning global image. He claims the idea revives a past practice halted since 2014. Delegations, aimed at addressing international concerns, include Congress candidates despite past tensions with Modi.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating multi-party delegations to international destinations as a diversion tactic. Ramesh alleges that Modi's actions aim to veer away from tough questions and revive a tradition he discontinued in 2014.
The tactic, according to Ramesh, comes as Modi's global image faces challenges. This renewed strategy has sparked commentary on whether the initiative is a genuine political maneuver or merely an attempt to garner international favor.
The delegations, assembled to discuss India's stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism, notably include some Congress leaders, signaling a complex political landscape. Despite historical tensions, these cross-party collaborations hint at the nuanced dynamics within India's political sphere.
