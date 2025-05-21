Behind the Scenes: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap Talks
Russia and the United States are negotiating a prisoner exchange involving nine individuals from each nation. Discussions were sparked during a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Specifics of the swap remain unclear, with both nations' agencies in ongoing communication.
In a recent development, the Kremlin announced that Russia and the United States are in discussions over a potential prisoner swap. This exchange involves nine individuals from each country, although no timeline has been set.
The news follows a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, where the topic was reportedly addressed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that respective government agencies are actively engaging to facilitate the exchange. Meanwhile, a source close to the Kremlin revealed to Reuters that the U.S. has already submitted a list of nine American prisoners it wishes to see returned from Russia.
