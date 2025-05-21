Left Menu

Former Ukrainian Politician Andrii Portnov Shot Dead in Madrid

Andrii Portnov, a former Ukrainian politician closely linked to ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead outside a school in Madrid. Portnov, 52, was killed by multiple assailants who fled afterwards. Portnov had been under investigation for alleged treason and faced U.S. sanctions over corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:20 IST
Former Ukrainian Politician Andrii Portnov Shot Dead in Madrid
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have confirmed the killing of Andrii Portnov, a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was shot dead near a school in Madrid. The Interior Ministry identified the 52-year-old victim after the attack occurred at 9:15 a.m.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that Portnov was hit multiple times in the head and body by more than one shooter as he attempted to enter his vehicle. The assailants fled on foot, disappearing into a wooded area, according to police.

Portnov, a former political figure associated with Russia-leaning policies, had been living in Europe since fleeing Ukraine in 2014. Alongside accusations of treason, he was also sanctioned by the United States for alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025