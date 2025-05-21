Former Ukrainian Politician Andrii Portnov Shot Dead in Madrid

Spanish authorities have confirmed the killing of Andrii Portnov, a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was shot dead near a school in Madrid. The Interior Ministry identified the 52-year-old victim after the attack occurred at 9:15 a.m.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that Portnov was hit multiple times in the head and body by more than one shooter as he attempted to enter his vehicle. The assailants fled on foot, disappearing into a wooded area, according to police.

Portnov, a former political figure associated with Russia-leaning policies, had been living in Europe since fleeing Ukraine in 2014. Alongside accusations of treason, he was also sanctioned by the United States for alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

