Left Menu

UK Government Plans to Expand Winter Fuel Payments for Pensioners

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to extend winter fuel payments to more pensioners. Acknowledging the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, he hinted at reversing recent cuts. As the economy improves, the government aims to adjust payment eligibility, pending a fiscal event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:55 IST
UK Government Plans to Expand Winter Fuel Payments for Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention on Wednesday to expand winter fuel payments for pensioners, hinting at a reversal of previous cuts to the program.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer acknowledged the ongoing cost-of-living challenges facing pensioners. "We recognize the pressure individuals are under, particularly the elderly," he stated. "Our goal is to increase the number of pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments as we move forward."

Starmer further indicated the government's desire to make impactful economic changes as conditions improve. He noted that any adjustments to the payment criteria would need to be part of an upcoming fiscal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025