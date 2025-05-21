UK Government Plans to Expand Winter Fuel Payments for Pensioners

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention on Wednesday to expand winter fuel payments for pensioners, hinting at a reversal of previous cuts to the program.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer acknowledged the ongoing cost-of-living challenges facing pensioners. "We recognize the pressure individuals are under, particularly the elderly," he stated. "Our goal is to increase the number of pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments as we move forward."

Starmer further indicated the government's desire to make impactful economic changes as conditions improve. He noted that any adjustments to the payment criteria would need to be part of an upcoming fiscal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)