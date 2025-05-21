Congress Questions Transparency Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has raised concerns about the Indian government's transparency in handling recent border tensions with Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized the need for clarity on military losses and criticized the response strategy, alleging foreign influence on ceasefire terms.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar openly criticized the Central government on Wednesday for its lack of transparency regarding potential losses faced by Indian forces following heightened border tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack.
Wadettiwar pointed to concerns emerging over India's military response, including rumored inefficiencies in countering Pakistan's alleged use of inexpensive, China-made drones with costly Indian missiles.
The Congress leader further expressed suspicions over the influence of the United States in guiding the cessation of hostilities, demanding transparency about claims of downed Rafale jets and questioning the celebration of victory despite possible military setbacks.
