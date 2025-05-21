Tragedy in Kargil: Agniveer Soldier Dies in Landslide
Naveen Kumar, a 25-year-old Agniveer from Himachal Pradesh, died in a landslide while on duty in Kargil. He served in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. The incident was confirmed by local officials and has deeply affected his village. His last rites will be performed with full military honors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Agniveer Naveen Kumar, aged 25, tragically lost his life in a landslide while on duty in Kargil's Drass sector, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Naveen's passing has left his native village in grief, where his remains will arrive for final rites with full military honors.
His community and local leaders have extended heartfelt condolences, remembering Naveen's dedication to service, following in the footsteps of his late father, Havildar Rajmal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Moves to Clear Employment Backlog on Compassionate Grounds
Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Major Expansion in Rural Roads
Himachal Pradesh's Fast-Track Compassionate Employment Initiative
Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Civil Defence with 'Operation Abhyaas'
Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes Reforms in Education and Employee Welfare