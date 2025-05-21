Left Menu

Thackeray Reunion: A Step Towards Political Reconciliation in Maharashtra

Amid political tensions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) expresses optimism about talks with Raj Thackeray for a possible alliance ahead of local body elections. Despite past disputes, MLA Anil Parab emphasizes the importance of unity for Maharashtra's interest. Political dynamics within the BJP also surface amid cabinet critiques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:41 IST
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing a potential shift as the Shiv Sena (UBT) signals readiness to engage in talks with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. This development comes as local body polls approach, and growing sentiment suggests a desire for reconciliation.

Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab conveyed that Uddhav Thackeray is open to mending fences, highlighting that the public favors a reunification of the Thackeray cousins. With elections looming, decisions by these leaders are seen as critical.

Meanwhile, criticism is directed at the BJP's cabinet decisions, with Parab highlighting internal discontent within the party. Additionally, he questioned electoral management and delays amid claims of administrative bias in Mumbai's civic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

