International Delegation Incident: Diplomatic Mission Under Fire in Jenin
A delegation visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank came under Israeli military fire. No Indian diplomats were involved in the incident, which was condemned by the Palestinian Authority as deliberate. The Israeli military stated it was a deviation from the approved route, leading to warning shots.
- Country:
- Israel
An international delegation visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank came under Israeli military fire. Indian officials confirmed that no Indian diplomats were part of the delegation, and all Indian embassy staff remain safe.
The delegation, featuring diplomats from over 20 nations, including the UK, France, and Canada, aimed to evaluate the humanitarian situation. According to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the firing incident represented a "deliberate and unlawful act," urging accountability for the assault. Unverified videos suggest Israeli soldiers targeted the delegation as they retreated.
The Israel Defence Forces acknowledged prior coordination of the visit, noting that the group strayed from the approved path, resulting in warning shots. The IDF expressed regret over the situation and plans to contact the delegation post-inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jenin
- Israel
- delegation
- Palestinian Authority
- IDF
- diplomats
- West Bank
- incident
- fire
- refugee camp
ALSO READ
Diplomats Ditch Briefings for Braziers: Inside Zimbabwe's Culinary Challenge
IDF Reinforces Battlefield Safety with Armored Tiger Ambulances
Tensions Escalate After Fatal Shooting in West Bank
Vikram Misri Faces Social Media Storm: Diplomats Rally for Support
Ukraine Expels Hungarian Diplomats Amid Spy Network Scandal