Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes the importance of 'One Nation, One Poll' to strengthen democracy. He highlights the standstill caused by separate elections, economic burden, and impact on governance due to repeated imposition of the election code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:53 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative, advocating it as a means to fortify and streamline democracy in India. In a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, he outlined the pitfalls of staggered elections.

Dhami pointed out that the separate timing of Lok Sabha, state assembly, and civic elections disrupts governance and places an economic strain on the state's resources. He emphasized that the repeated imposition of the code of conduct paralyzes administration, leading to a loss of 175 crucial days in policy processes over the last three years.

The Chief Minister also noted that simultaneous elections could alleviate fiscal pressure, saving 30 to 35 percent of electoral costs, which could then be redirected towards vital sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. The committee, during its visit, is set to gather inputs from local leaders and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025