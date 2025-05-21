Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative, advocating it as a means to fortify and streamline democracy in India. In a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, he outlined the pitfalls of staggered elections.

Dhami pointed out that the separate timing of Lok Sabha, state assembly, and civic elections disrupts governance and places an economic strain on the state's resources. He emphasized that the repeated imposition of the code of conduct paralyzes administration, leading to a loss of 175 crucial days in policy processes over the last three years.

The Chief Minister also noted that simultaneous elections could alleviate fiscal pressure, saving 30 to 35 percent of electoral costs, which could then be redirected towards vital sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. The committee, during its visit, is set to gather inputs from local leaders and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)