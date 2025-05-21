Controversy Erupts Over Dismantling of Andhra Pradesh's Welfare Model

Amid swirling controversy, the decision by Andhra Pradesh's government to terminate the mobile distribution unit (MDU) as a method of ration distribution has drawn sharp criticism. Senior YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of damaging people-centric initiatives, leaving thousands jobless.

The MDU scheme, launched under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been hailed as a lifeline for the state's poorer citizens, ensuring essential supplies at their doorstep during crises. Rao fervently condemned the cessation of these reforms, labeling the move as shortsighted and harmful to the marginalized.

Rao warned that the YSRCP would protest if the MDU system is not reinstated, emphasizing the party's commitment to defending the rights of affected families. With livelihoods at stake, the political tension surrounding this issue continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)