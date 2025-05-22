Left Menu

Missile Cost Debate: Unpacking 'Operation Sindoor'

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questions the cost-effectiveness of using expensive missiles to intercept cheap drones during 'Operation Sindoor'. He also supports inquiries about government losses and soldier casualties in the conflict. Wadettiwar urges the government to clarify the operational decisions and potential losses incurred.

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday raised concerns over the financial prudence of deploying missiles worth Rs 15 lakh each to intercept drones costing merely Rs 15,000. The incident, part of 'Operation Sindoor', saw Pakistan using thousands of Chinese-made drones.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Wadettiwar backed questioning governmental decisions on military expenditures. He emphasized the legitimacy of asking about the losses and soldier casualties suffered during conflicts.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's description of 'Operation Sindoor' as a minor skirmish, Wadettiwar demanded transparency from the government concerning the operation's execution and its financial implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

