Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Engagement in Denmark

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in high-level talks in Copenhagen, meeting Danish officials including Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. He expressed gratitude for Denmark's solidarity in combating terrorism.

Jaishankar's visit to Denmark is part of his three-nation European tour. Accompanied by significant diplomatic discussions, he underscored the robustness of the India-Denmark partnership.

The minister also interacted with Danish leaders, emphasizing enhanced bilateral ties and communal cooperation. His meetings extended to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, where he conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)