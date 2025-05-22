Left Menu

Militant Attack on Hmeimim: Russian Air Base in Syria Under Siege

Militants attacked the Hmeimim air base in Syria, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers. The attack involved two foreign militant trainers and left uncertainty about the identities of the casualties. Russian intervention remains crucial as Syria's transitional government navigates post-Assad challenges amid external pressures and sectarian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idlib | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

On Tuesday, militants mounted a deadly assault on the Hmeimim air base situated on Syria's coast, leading to the deaths of two soldiers. According to a Syrian government official and a local activist, the two attackers, both of whom were foreign military trainers at a nearby naval college, were also killed in the incident.

The attack underscored the ongoing volatility in the region, with the Syrian government remaining tight-lipped and Russia's Ministry of Defense not issuing a statement. It remains uncertain whether the casualties at the base were Russian soldiers or Syrian contractors.

The assault highlights the tensions within Syria's transitional government, which continues to maintain ties with Russia despite the ouster of former President Bashar Assad. Amid persistent sectarian violence, thousands of Alawite civilians have sought refuge at the base. The attack further complicates the efforts to stabilize diplomatic relations and manage foreign Islamist fighters within Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

