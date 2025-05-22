Trump Confronts Ramaphosa on Farmer Deaths: Disputed Claims and Diplomatic Tensions
In a tense White House meeting, President Donald Trump challenged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over alleged attacks on white farmers, presenting videos and articles to support his claims. Ramaphosa refuted the accusations, aiming to maintain U.S. relations amid growing international political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump used a White House meeting to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over controversial claims of white farmer killings.
During the meeting, Trump played videos emphasizing his stance and accused South Africa of failing to address alleged racial violence against white farmers, despite experts denying such systematic targeting.
As Trump pressed on, Ramaphosa attempted to clarify and counter the accusations, highlighting the diplomatic rift and seeking to salvage relations between South Africa and the United States.
