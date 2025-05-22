Left Menu

Trump Confronts Ramaphosa on Farmer Deaths: Disputed Claims and Diplomatic Tensions

In a tense White House meeting, President Donald Trump challenged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over alleged attacks on white farmers, presenting videos and articles to support his claims. Ramaphosa refuted the accusations, aiming to maintain U.S. relations amid growing international political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:37 IST
Trump Confronts Ramaphosa on Farmer Deaths: Disputed Claims and Diplomatic Tensions
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump used a White House meeting to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over controversial claims of white farmer killings.

During the meeting, Trump played videos emphasizing his stance and accused South Africa of failing to address alleged racial violence against white farmers, despite experts denying such systematic targeting.

As Trump pressed on, Ramaphosa attempted to clarify and counter the accusations, highlighting the diplomatic rift and seeking to salvage relations between South Africa and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025