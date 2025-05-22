Left Menu

South Africa Eyes U.S. Investments for Economic Growth

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the need for U.S. investments to strengthen South Africa's economy during his meeting with President Trump. Ramaphosa believes that economic growth in South Africa will play a crucial role in addressing national security concerns.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of U.S. investments in bolstering South Africa's economy during his recent discussions with President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa, speaking at a news conference, expressed confidence that an improved economic landscape would contribute substantially to resolving security challenges in the nation.

This dialogue underscores the critical relationship between economic development and security in South Africa's future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

