Left Menu

Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit: Boosting AI Defense Ties

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently met with Elon Musk and the X AI team at the Pentagon. The meeting highlights the Department of Defense's commitment to working with industry leaders to enhance AI capabilities for modern warfare. Musk's visit coincided with a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon, attended by Hegseth's pastor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:07 IST
Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit: Boosting AI Defense Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Wednesday. This marked the second visit of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to the defense hub, reflecting growing ties between the military and AI industry leaders.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed Musk's presence along with the X AI team. "The Department of Defense is committed to engaging with AI industry CEOs to ensure our warfighters are equipped to face 21st-century threats," Parnell stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of AI.

Coinciding with Musk's visit, Brooks Potteiger, Hegseth's pastor, tweeted about spotting Musk while heading to deliver a sermon at a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon. This rare intersection of tech innovation and faith underscores the day's unique events at the national defense headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025