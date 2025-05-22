Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit: Boosting AI Defense Ties

In a significant development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Wednesday. This marked the second visit of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to the defense hub, reflecting growing ties between the military and AI industry leaders.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed Musk's presence along with the X AI team. "The Department of Defense is committed to engaging with AI industry CEOs to ensure our warfighters are equipped to face 21st-century threats," Parnell stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of AI.

Coinciding with Musk's visit, Brooks Potteiger, Hegseth's pastor, tweeted about spotting Musk while heading to deliver a sermon at a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon. This rare intersection of tech innovation and faith underscores the day's unique events at the national defense headquarters.

