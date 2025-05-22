Ramaphosa's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tensions with Trump

The mood in South Africa was tense as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, skeptics fearing a public confrontation.

Despite being subjected to controversial claims, Ramaphosa maintained composure, aiming to mend relations and initiate trade discussions. Post-meeting, he reported successful dialogue.

His strategic visit sought to correct misinterpretations about South Africa and establish promising diplomatic relations, positioning for future engagements like the G20 summit.

