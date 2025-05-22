Political Tensions Escalate as ED Pursues National Herald Case

In a politically charged development, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has labeled the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a 'frontal' agency of the ruling BJP, accusing it of a biased investigation in the National Herald case. Shrinate strongly asserted that the ED has failed to substantiate any claims against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the past 15 years.

Shrinate's comments come amidst mounting claims that the majority of ED's investigations disproportionately target opposition leaders. Asserting this, she highlighted the agency's delayed prosecution process, noting the year-long wait to file a chargesheet due to lack of evidence, despite a decade-long investigation.

On Wednesday, the ED opened its arguments in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court regarding allegations of money laundering against Congress leaders. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju claimed continuing criminal activities warrant the charges. The court, after initial hearings, has slated the case for further arguments from July 2 to July 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)