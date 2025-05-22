Left Menu

Global Outreach: India’s Unified Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, embarks on a visit to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain. The mission aims to convey India's firm stance on terrorism, counter misinformation after Operation Sindoor, and unite globally against false propaganda, particularly from Pakistan.

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, has set out for Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain in a diplomatic effort to bolster international solidarity against terrorism. Landing at New Delhi Airport, the group embarks on a mission to strengthen ties with partner countries following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking with ANI, Kanimozhi emphasized India's unified stance on terrorism and the importance of countering global misinformation. "Our goal is to communicate India's message to various countries, explain our experiences, and encourage global unity against terrorism," she stated, highlighting the bipartisan nature of their initiative.

The delegation, including AAP's Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, aims to expose Pakistan's misinformation and isolate it for supporting terrorism. The delegates underline India's position of self-defense while maintaining international harmony. Former Diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri joined the mission to underscore the significance of focusing on terrorism sources within India's neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

