Sharmila's Hunger Strike: Controversy in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Congress president Y S Sharmila's hunger strike for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract workers ended prematurely due to police intervention. She demanded the reinstatement of 2,000 dismissed workers and accused the BJP of undermining the plant. Her arrest was condemned by Congress leaders as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:00 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Andhra Congress president Y S Sharmila's indefinite hunger strike was abruptly halted by police hours after it began, according to party sources.

Sharmila's protest aimed to demand the reinstatement of 2,000 dismissed contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The strike began at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, only for the police to intervene by 9 PM, moving Sharmila to the Gajuwaka police station before her return to Hyderabad.

The protest accused the BJP of inadequate support for the VSP, undermining it through severe employment cuts, and deceit, as per Sharmila. Congress leaders and unionists criticized her arrest, calling it politically charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

