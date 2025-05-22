Sharmila's Hunger Strike: Controversy in Visakhapatnam

In a dramatic turn of events, Andhra Congress president Y S Sharmila's indefinite hunger strike was abruptly halted by police hours after it began, according to party sources.

Sharmila's protest aimed to demand the reinstatement of 2,000 dismissed contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The strike began at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, only for the police to intervene by 9 PM, moving Sharmila to the Gajuwaka police station before her return to Hyderabad.

The protest accused the BJP of inadequate support for the VSP, undermining it through severe employment cuts, and deceit, as per Sharmila. Congress leaders and unionists criticized her arrest, calling it politically charged.

