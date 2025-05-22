Outcry Over Harsh Criticism of Israel's War Tactics

In a controversial move, Israeli politician Yair Golan has come under fire for his harsh critique of Israel's military tactics in Gaza, particularly their impact on Palestinian civilians. Golan's remarks, which described Israel's actions in stark terms, have ignited heated debate domestically, focusing attention on the civilian toll in Gaza.

The comments mark a rare public departure from Israel's prevailing narrative, which tends to emphasize the military's righteousness and security objectives following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. Golan's focus on Palestinian suffering contrasts sharply with many Israelis' perception informed by the trauma of the attack and the ongoing hostage situation.

Domestically, figures like former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert have noted a gradual shift in public opinion, with some Israelis beginning to question the long-term military strategy and its humanitarian implications. Internationally, the criticism adds to the mounting scrutiny of Israel over its wartime conduct and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

