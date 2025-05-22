Sudhakaran Challenges Congress Over Tharoor Exclusion: A Political Debate Ignites

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran voiced his disapproval on Thursday regarding the exclusion of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from a list to lead 'Operation Sindoor,' describing it as an insult to the experienced politician.

Sudhakaran emphasized Tharoor's competence, stating that sidelining him was unjustifiable, even amid rumors of his potential departure from the party—which Sudhakaran denied, asserting Tharoor's loyalty remains intact. Tharoor had accepted an invitation from the Centre to head a delegation to address Pakistan on terrorism.

As the Congress nominated other figures for the task, the government appointing Tharoor has stirred political tension. Sudhakaran remains committed to strengthening the party across Kerala, despite recent changes in leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)