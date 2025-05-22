Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Jewish Museum in Washington: A Manifestation of Growing Antisemitism

A young couple associated with the Israeli Embassy in Washington were fatally shot outside a Jewish museum. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans upon arrest. The incident is seen as a rise in antisemitic acts amidst Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartbreaking development, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, soon to be engaged, were fatally shot outside a Jewish museum. The tragic event unfolded on a Wednesday evening, leaving a wave of shock and grief within both Israeli and American communities.

The attack is being labeled as a disturbing episode of antisemitism amid Israel's intensified military operations in Gaza. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, reportedly shouted, "Free, free Palestine" during and after his arrest, underscoring the ongoing tensions between pro-Palestinian elements and Israeli policies.

Israel reacted strongly, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denouncing the act as a horrific consequence of antisemitic incitement. The atrocity coincides with Israel's new offensive against Hamas in Gaza, which has further exacerbated unrest in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

