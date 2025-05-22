Bipartisan Approach to Urban Development in National Capital

In a significant political development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have pledged to collaborate on various urban development projects in the national capital. This move is expected to enhance the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

Following their meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Saini expressed his gratitude towards Delhi citizens for entrusting BJP with governance. He emphasized the party's commitment to the city's progress.

However, Saini did not hold back his criticism of the AAP, accusing it of politicizing the water supply issue. He claimed that AAP's governance in Punjab has led to reduced water supply and suggested that this could diminish their political influence in the state in favor of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)