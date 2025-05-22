Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties: Zero Tolerance for Terror

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Japan's senior Foreign Ministry officials to discuss India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and assert India's stance on zero tolerance for terror. The discussions emphasized the advancement of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership amidst a multi-party delegation's visit to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:48 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri convened with senior officials from Japan's Foreign Ministry to convey India's firm stance on zero tolerance for terror. Key discussions centered around bolstering India-Japan cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region.

Aligning the meeting's objectives with India's broader strategic goals, Misri consulted with Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister. The session allowed an exchange of views focused on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing mutual interests beyond regional security concerns.

Furthering this dialogue, Misri also interacted with Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, emphasizing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This trilateral dialogue occurred against the backdrop of a broad international campaign countering terrorism allegedly sourced from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

