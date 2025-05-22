Kremlin Disputes Wall Street Journal's Report on Trump-Putin Call
The Kremlin refutes a Wall Street Journal report claiming U.S. President Trump told European leaders that Russian President Putin wanted to continue the conflict in Ukraine due to perceived progress. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted discrepancies between the article and their own understanding of Trump's discussions with Putin.
The Kremlin has challenged a Wall Street Journal article which alleged that U.S. President Donald Trump informed European leaders about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to prolong the Ukraine conflict. The report, based on Trump's phone conversation with Putin, suggested Putin believed he was winning in Ukraine.
After reportedly briefing European leaders, Trump allegedly conveyed that Putin wished to continue the war. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov contested these claims, emphasizing inconsistencies between Trump's official statement and the article's depiction of events.
Peskov remarked, "We know what Trump stated to Putin. We don't know what Trump stated to the Europeans after that phone call. What we know contrasts with what was written in the article you mentioned." This highlights the ongoing tensions and differing narratives surrounding the conflict.
