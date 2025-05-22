Global Solidarity Strengthens India's Anti-Terrorism Message

The global community has rallied behind India in its resolute fight against terrorism, with nations like the United Arab Emirates and Japan openly expressing their solidarity. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Indian delegations have been dispatched worldwide to underscore the urgency of addressing terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

A delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met with UAE politicians to fortify alliances against terrorism. Concurrently, JD(U) member Sanjay Jha's group engaged with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and other high-ranking officials. Both Japan and UAE assured support for India's no-tolerance stance on terrorism, labeling it a global threat that requires united global action.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, India has demonstrated its commitment through precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure. Subsequent diplomatic efforts aim to secure a shared international resolve to combat terrorism, with delegations visiting 33 capitals to advocate for accountability and collective security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)