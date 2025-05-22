Left Menu

Global Solidarity Strengthens India's Anti-Terrorism Message

India is mobilizing multi-party delegations to garner international support against terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack that led to retaliatory strikes. Visiting UAE, Japan, and other nations, these delegations conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, securing solidarity from global leaders against the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi/Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:09 IST
Global Solidarity Strengthens India's Anti-Terrorism Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global community has rallied behind India in its resolute fight against terrorism, with nations like the United Arab Emirates and Japan openly expressing their solidarity. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Indian delegations have been dispatched worldwide to underscore the urgency of addressing terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

A delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met with UAE politicians to fortify alliances against terrorism. Concurrently, JD(U) member Sanjay Jha's group engaged with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and other high-ranking officials. Both Japan and UAE assured support for India's no-tolerance stance on terrorism, labeling it a global threat that requires united global action.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, India has demonstrated its commitment through precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure. Subsequent diplomatic efforts aim to secure a shared international resolve to combat terrorism, with delegations visiting 33 capitals to advocate for accountability and collective security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025