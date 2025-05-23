Left Menu

Keshav Prasad Maurya's Sharp Critique of Congress Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, labeling them a 'boring and tiresome duo' who have made the party a 'laughing stock.' Maurya contrasted them with Congress leaders who support the Modi government after Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:38 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Friday. Maurya described them as a 'boring and tiresome duo,' responsible for turning the grand old party into a 'laughing stock.'

In his post on X, Maurya likened Kharge and Gandhi to the party's 'permanent' leadership. He suggested they lack the understanding of international affairs that other Congress members possess, diminishing the party's credibility in global matters.

Maurya noted that certain Congress leaders, knowledgeable in economics and foreign affairs, acknowledge the Modi government's success in Operation Sindoor, contrasting sharply with Kharge and Gandhi's 'extreme negativity.' According to Maurya, their reaction was particularly sour following the Indian Army's evidence-backed operation in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

