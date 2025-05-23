Sanjay Raut Criticizes ED Raids, Questions Government's Stand on Pakistan

In a staunch criticism of ongoing political maneuvers, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed concerns over the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, stating that they have been used as a political weapon by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media on Friday, Raut pointed to the Supreme Court's recent censure of the ED regarding TASMAC raids in Tamil Nadu.

Raut affirmed to the press, "What we see here is not unprecedented. I, too, have been targeted by the ED. It serves as a tool for the BJP, PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. As long as the ED exists, so does the power of the Modi-Shah duo." He further defended Rahul Gandhi's inquiries directed at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about Pakistan, arguing that such concerns resonate with the broader public sentiment.

"Rahul Gandhi's query about trusting Pakistan is a valid one, shared by all citizens, transcending political affiliations among 1.4 billion Indians. Everyone is wary of Pakistan, and this is just the beginning. Regarding Trump, he has caused us harm, undermining our fight against terrorism," Raut continued. He criticized historical international interactions, highlighting the unresolved tensions between India and Pakistan.

Raut cited how efforts to counter terrorism were thwarted, with former US President Trump disrupting India's initiatives. He added, "If Rahul voiced this, it reflects the public's viewpoint. Our patriotism is fiery, yet when 26 martyrs' families suffer, our spirits ignite further." He also criticized the discourse and actions of Pakistan, recalling historical Indian victories and questioning contemporary government stances.

"The rhetoric from Pakistan's leadership, invoking revenge for 1971, is vastly different from that era's historical context. During Indira Gandhi's leadership, post-1971, or Lal Bahadur Shastri's 1965 triumph, their rhetoric wasn't laced with such animosity. Yet now, under PM Modi, the narrative from Pakistan has shifted to claims of avenging past defeats," Raut concluded, urging the Indian government to reassess its diplomatic strategies and public statements.

