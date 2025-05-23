CPI(ML) Alleges Electoral Gains from 'Operation Sindoor'

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, on Friday accused the ruling BJP of attempting to exploit 'Operation Sindoor' for electoral advantages following the Pahalgam attack. He criticized PM Modi's reference to the military operation at a Rajasthan rally, coupled with his images on railway tickets.

Bhattacharya emphasized that 'Operation Sindoor' pertains to national security, but alleged that it is being politicized for election outcomes. He also expressed concern over India's geopolitical isolation in the conflict with Pakistan and accused the government of sidestepping a special session called by the opposition.

Touching on the recent Chhattisgarh encounter, Bhattacharya claimed corporate interests are at play, impacting tribal communities and activists. He urged for dialogue to address insurgency issues and noted a trade union nationwide strike has been postponed to July 9, protesting new labor codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)