Drone Attack: Indian MPs' Flight Faces Mid-Air Delay

A flight carrying a delegation of Indian MPs to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, experienced a 45-minute delay due to a drone attack in Russia. The delegation, part of an international outreach post Operation Sindoor, landed safely after circling mid-air. They aim to address cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A flight carrying Indian MPs, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, faced a 45-minute delay above Russian skies due to a drone attack. Despite the aerial incident, the aircraft eventually landed safely on Thursday night.

The delegation is part of a broader international outreach effort, post Operation Sindoor, focusing on eradicating terror infrastructures in Pakistan regions and seeking support against such threats. Kanimozhi's team is making a five-nation diplomatic journey to highlight and discuss the issue of cross-border terrorism.

Upon landing at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport, the MPs were met by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The proactive visit aims to garner global attention and response following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

