Drone Attack: Indian MPs' Flight Faces Mid-Air Delay

A flight carrying Indian MPs, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, faced a 45-minute delay above Russian skies due to a drone attack. Despite the aerial incident, the aircraft eventually landed safely on Thursday night.

The delegation is part of a broader international outreach effort, post Operation Sindoor, focusing on eradicating terror infrastructures in Pakistan regions and seeking support against such threats. Kanimozhi's team is making a five-nation diplomatic journey to highlight and discuss the issue of cross-border terrorism.

Upon landing at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport, the MPs were met by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The proactive visit aims to garner global attention and response following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)