Ceasefire Controversy: A Debate Over Operation Sindoor

Iqbal Mehmood, a Samajwadi Party MLA, questions the unexpected ceasefire during Operation Sindoor after Indian military actions and critiques the government's transparency. He raises suspicions about political motivations amidst ongoing tensions and calls for clarity on international involvement and the handling of cross-border terrorism.

Updated: 23-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:21 IST
Iqbal Mehmood, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal, expressed his concerns over the sudden ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, demanding explanations from the government for the abrupt pause in military conflict with Pakistan.

Mehmood highlighted the bravery displayed by the Indian Army in operations that seemed poised to reclaim territories but questioned the rationale behind the ceasefire, particularly in light of statements by former US President Donald Trump. The MLA suggested political motivations might be at play, especially with upcoming elections.

Further, Mehmood criticized the lack of transparency regarding the Pahalgam incident and emphasized the need for intelligence improvements in dealing with cross-border terrorism. He also noted that while delegations are traveling abroad, urgent issues at home require attention.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

