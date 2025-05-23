Ceasefire Controversy: A Debate Over Operation Sindoor

Iqbal Mehmood, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal, expressed his concerns over the sudden ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, demanding explanations from the government for the abrupt pause in military conflict with Pakistan.

Mehmood highlighted the bravery displayed by the Indian Army in operations that seemed poised to reclaim territories but questioned the rationale behind the ceasefire, particularly in light of statements by former US President Donald Trump. The MLA suggested political motivations might be at play, especially with upcoming elections.

Further, Mehmood criticized the lack of transparency regarding the Pahalgam incident and emphasized the need for intelligence improvements in dealing with cross-border terrorism. He also noted that while delegations are traveling abroad, urgent issues at home require attention.

