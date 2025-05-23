Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU's Balancing Act

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that U.S. President Trump's tariff threats benefit no one. He assured that Germany remains committed to EU negotiations with the U.S. and hopes for a free trade agreement with India by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:01 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has criticized the tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, stating they are disadvantageous to all parties involved. Wadephul emphasized Germany's unwavering support for the European Union in its negotiations with Washington, aiming to resolve tensions that could disrupt transatlantic commerce.

In a meeting held in Berlin, Wadephul expressed Germany's hopes for the European Union to finalize a free trade agreement with India by the year's end. This move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen economic ties with India amidst the ongoing uncertainties with the U.S.

Standing alongside his Indian counterpart, Wadephul highlighted the importance of solidifying international trade agreements, asserting that collaborative economic partnerships offer a path to stability and mutual prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

