Yunus Considers Resignation Amidst Bangladesh’s Political Turmoil

Bangladesh’s interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, is contemplating stepping down. His decision stems from escalating political discord, particularly between military and government officials concerning election timelines and security policies. Calls for unity and cooperation are emerging amid increasing rival party protests across Dhaka. The situation remains tense.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:08 IST
Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, is reportedly considering resignation due to political parties' inability to find common ground for national progress. The Student-led National Citizen Party, among others, has highlighted Yunus's struggle amid the current political climate.

Reports indicate Yunus conveyed his concerns during a cabinet meeting, expressing frustrations over insufficient political support. Advisors ultimately persuaded him to remain, urging unity for the sake of national security.

The decision comes in light of military officials pressing for December elections. Political unrest grows, highlighted by BNP-led large-scale protests demanding immediate electoral action. The situation underscores the complexities facing Yunus as he navigates current turmoil.

