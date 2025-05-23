North Macedonia Seeks Dialogue with Bulgaria at NATO Summit

North Macedonia is eager to engage in discussions with Bulgaria regarding issues that hinder its European Union membership aspirations. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed his hope for dialogue during the forthcoming NATO summit, seeking involvement from top EU and NATO officials.

The nation, which has been an EU candidate since 2005 and started negotiations in 2022, faces a stalemate caused by Bulgaria's objections rooted in historical acknowledgment and language recognition. Bulgaria has requested North Macedonia amend its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority, a demand that Mickoski's nationalist government has resisted.

EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, during her visit to North Macedonia, lauded the country for its alignment with EU security policies. Encouraging progress, she emphasized the importance of taking necessary steps towards negotiations. Meanwhile, Mickoski hinted at the potential for bilateral talks with Bulgaria during the summit, noting readiness for mediation if needed in seeking a dignified and enduring resolution.

