India Rallies Global Support with 'Zero-Tolerance' Stance on Terrorism

Indian Parliamentary delegations embarked on a diplomatic mission to Russia, the UAE, and Japan to assert New Delhi's unwavering 'zero-tolerance' policy on terrorism. These engagements occurred in the wake of India's recent Operation Sindoor, initiated after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Given heightened tensions with Pakistan, the Indian delegations shared strategic counter-terrorism imperatives with global counterparts. In Moscow, for instance, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi discussed regional security challenges with Russian officials, emphasizing the urgency of addressing terrorism emanating from across borders.

Similarly, in Tokyo and the UAE, the delegations promoted peaceful coexistence and explored collaborative frameworks to enhance mutual vigilance against terrorism. The global outreach underscores India's commitment to fostering international solidarity in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)