Assam Government Provides Ex Gratia Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The Assam government has fulfilled its promise of providing financial assistance to the families of two victims from the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident on April 22 resulted in the loss of 26 lives, with state cabinet pledging Rs 5 lakh each to support their families.

State ministers visited the homes of N Ramachandran in Kerala and J S Chandramouli in Vishakapatnam to personally deliver the aid and express condolences. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the assistance on social media platform X, highlighting the ongoing support for victims' families.

Cabinet colleague Kaushik Rai visited Sheela Ramachandran to present the ex gratia and a condolence letter, with heartfelt thanks from her family. Prasanta Phukan offered prayers and support to Chandramouli's family in Vishakapatnam, emphasizing Assam's continued solidarity with the victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack.

