Stalin's Warm Delhi Visit: Politics and Partnerships

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Delhi on Friday, engaging in key political discussions and participating in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting scheduled for May 24.

Stalin received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including TR Baalu, in the national capital. His visit included a meeting with top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, where he expressed a sense of familial camaraderie on social media.

Stalin also took the time to visit Dr. A. Parameswaran at AIIMS, a Tamil Nadu native recovering from a terror attack. Despite criticism from AIADMK regarding his motives for the visit, Stalin remained committed to advocating for Tamil Nadu's financial rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)