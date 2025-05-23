Left Menu

Stalin's Warm Delhi Visit: Politics and Partnerships

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi to meet Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, attend the NITI Aayog meeting, and support a Tamil Nadu terror attack survivor. Amidst AIADMK criticism, Stalin emphasized his commitment to secure financial rights for Tamil Nadu through this significant visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:44 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Delhi on Friday, engaging in key political discussions and participating in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting scheduled for May 24.

Stalin received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including TR Baalu, in the national capital. His visit included a meeting with top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, where he expressed a sense of familial camaraderie on social media.

Stalin also took the time to visit Dr. A. Parameswaran at AIIMS, a Tamil Nadu native recovering from a terror attack. Despite criticism from AIADMK regarding his motives for the visit, Stalin remained committed to advocating for Tamil Nadu's financial rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

