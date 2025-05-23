India-UAE Forge Stronger Ties Against Terrorism

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a diplomatic mission to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalism efforts. This visit comes amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which was condemned by the UAE.

The delegation met top UAE diplomatic leaders, including Nikolay Mladenov and Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan. They discussed Pakistan's alleged cross-border terror activities and India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation also highlighted Operation Sindoor and affirmed India's strong stance against terrorism.

Beyond diplomatic meetings, the delegation visited key religious sites and interacted with the Indian community in the UAE. These activities reinforced a message of harmony, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, shared values between India and the UAE. The visit concluded after interactions with UAE's Indian diaspora, recognizing their contributions to bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)